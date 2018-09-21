Dr. Jean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Jean, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Jean, MD
Dr. Walter Jean, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Jean works at
Dr. Jean's Office Locations
The Gw Medical Faculty Associates2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 741-2750Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lvpg Physiatry1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6555
Holy Cross Hospital1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (202) 741-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He provided our family with confident, steady and excellent surgical services. He saved our daughter's life after she was diagnosed with a colloid cyst in her brain. We love him and are grateful and thankful.
About Dr. Walter Jean, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1386643724
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- University Of Minnesota
- Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jean speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.