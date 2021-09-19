Dr. Jermakowicz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Jermakowicz, MD
Dr. Walter Jermakowicz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 322-7878
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have an appointment on Sept 21 @ 2:15 P.M. I would rather see Dr. Jermakowicz as the Dr to take care of my back, I have had back surgery before in 1984 by By Dr, Vaughn Allen in Madison, Tn. and a Social Fuson in 2005 by Dr.El Keliny in Somerset, Ky. a neurosurgeon, about 2 months ago I fell from the rear of my Truck a Ford F250 and landed on my back, and left Wrist, My Back has hurt badly since..
- Neurosurgery
- English, German
- 1922369750
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jermakowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jermakowicz.
