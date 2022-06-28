Dr. Walter Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Johnston, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Johnston, MD
Dr. Walter Johnston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestwern and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
-
1
North Dallas Surgical Specialists, PA3600 Shire Blvd Ste 104, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 487-6400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnston has done two surgeries on me in the last 3 months (gallbladder removal and hernia). I could not be more pleased with him and the staff. Hope i don't need more surgeries but would never hesitate for him to be the surgeon.
About Dr. Walter Johnston, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558312504
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestwern
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnston speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
