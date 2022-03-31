Dr. Walter Jones III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Jones III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Jones III, MD
Dr. Walter Jones III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Dr. Jones III' Office Locations
Medical Clinic Of Redlands255 Terracina Blvd Ste 101A, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 748-6569
Hospital Affiliations
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones III?
Dr. Jones listens to his patients and really does a good job including them and their family member in the healthcare discussion. His patients are not just numbers, he really sees them as people. Very caring, thorough, and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Walter Jones III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1164593372
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones III.
