Dr. Kim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Kim, MD
Dr. Walter Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Star Ambulatory Surgery Center Inc903 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Directions (323) 937-3333
Bmb Medical Group Inc4160 Wilshire Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Directions (323) 965-9650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Dr. Walter Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.