Dr. Walter Kim, MD

Internal Medicine
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walter Kim, MD

Dr. Walter Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kim works at Harvard Surgery Center in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1
    Star Ambulatory Surgery Center Inc
    903 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90019
  2
    Bmb Medical Group Inc
    4160 Wilshire Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Cellulitis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overactive Bladder
Shortness of Breath
Thyroid Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    About Dr. Walter Kim, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497806566
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
