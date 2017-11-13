Dr. Walter Korytowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korytowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Korytowsky, MD
Dr. Walter Korytowsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Hillsdale Hospital.
Walter G Korytowsky MD3333 Spring Arbor Rd Ste 400, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 437-2490
Kwasi Opuni Boakye M.d. PC30 S Howell St, Hillsdale, MI 49242 Directions (517) 437-2490
Jackson2121 Spring Arbor Rd, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 787-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillsdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Korytowski treated a wart on my child's foot. Typically I would have let it do its thing, but it was painful. So off to see the dermatologist. Dr korytowski was AMAZING with my child. Never raised his voice, even when she was crying. He explained things, and he didn't seem rushed like a lot of doctors. For sure would recommend to any family and friends who ask for a dermatologist.
About Dr. Walter Korytowsky, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Dermatology
Dr. Korytowsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korytowsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korytowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korytowsky speaks Ukrainian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Korytowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korytowsky.
