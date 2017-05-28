Dr. Walter Kozachuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozachuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Kozachuk, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Kozachuk, MD
Dr. Walter Kozachuk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine.
Dr. Kozachuk's Office Locations
The Neuroscience Team, Inc.2328 W Joppa Rd Ste 10, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 828-7792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
On the ball knowes his stuff by just looking at my chart and test knew what my symptoms are without me ever saying a world. In my words Amazing.
About Dr. Walter Kozachuk, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1992852933
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine
Dr. Kozachuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozachuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozachuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozachuk.
