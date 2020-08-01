Overview

Dr. Walter Kusumoto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Kusumoto works at Arrythmia Center Of Northern CA in Redding, CA with other offices in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.