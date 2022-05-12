See All Psychiatrists in Lodi, CA
Dr. Walter Lampa, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Lodi, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Walter Lampa, MD

Dr. Walter Lampa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lodi, CA. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center

Dr. Lampa works at Lampa Medical Inc in Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lampa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lampa Medical Inc.
    1930 Tienda Dr Ste 204, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 333-9617

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of San Joaquin
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 12, 2022
    Dr. Lampa changed my life for the better. I have never been so happy and he is so patient and helpful. This is the best interaction I've ever had with a psychiatrist.
    — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Walter Lampa, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Polish
    • 1134385354
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush University Mc
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Lampa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lampa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lampa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lampa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

