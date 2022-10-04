Overview of Dr. Walter Langheinrich, MD

Dr. Walter Langheinrich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Langheinrich works at Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery South Bend in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.