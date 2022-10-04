Dr. Walter Langheinrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langheinrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Langheinrich, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Langheinrich, MD
Dr. Walter Langheinrich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Neurosurgery100 Navarre Pl Ste 6600, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-7227
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 3 1/2 months post op and feel great. Dr. Langheinrich is wonderful and talented. If you are looking to be coddled, he isn't for you but if you want a talented surgeon he's the one.
About Dr. Walter Langheinrich, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langheinrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langheinrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langheinrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langheinrich has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langheinrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Langheinrich speaks German.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Langheinrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langheinrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langheinrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langheinrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.