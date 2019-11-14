Dr. Walter Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Leon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Leon, MD
Dr. Walter Leon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Leon's Office Locations
Walter Leon M.d. P.A.3120 Matlock Rd Ste 201, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 467-0889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I transferred to Dr. Leon. I experienced nothing but greatness so far. Every questions I asked was answered. Even called emergency line and dr. Leon called back immediately.
About Dr. Walter Leon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942263058
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
