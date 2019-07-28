Overview

Dr. Walter Leventhal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Leventhal works at Dorchester Medical Associates in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.