Dr. Walter Lewis III, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Lewis III, MD
Dr. Walter Lewis III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis III' Office Locations
Ocean Urology Group Pa.780 Route 37 W Ste 100, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-5200
Community Medical Center99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr. Lewis is very knowledgeable, he takes the time to explain things, his staff is friendly, kind, and efficient. His office is very clean. Great doctor would definitely recommend him to friends or family.
About Dr. Walter Lewis III, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Urology
Dr. Lewis III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis III has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis III.
