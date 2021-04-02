Dr. Walter Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Lowe, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Lowe, MD
Dr. Walter Lowe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Lowe's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had all three quadriceps tendons re-attached plus the patella tendon re-attached. I felt completely comfortable with Dr. Lowe and the surgery and recovery went very well. He released me to return to full activity much earlier than planned as I recovered very quickly. My other knee has issues now and I am going to have Dr. Lowe fix this one as well. No better doctor as far as I am concerned.
About Dr. Walter Lowe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003996406
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowe has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lowe speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.