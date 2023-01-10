Dr. Loyola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Loyola, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Loyola, MD
Dr. Walter Loyola, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Loyola's Office Locations
Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 322-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Dallas Minimally Invasive Spine4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 340, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 312-0607Tuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Confident in care provided
About Dr. Walter Loyola, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689676520
Education & Certifications
- Univ of South Florida-Tampa Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Herman Hosp-U Tex
- Universidad Central Del Caribe|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Loyola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loyola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loyola has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loyola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loyola speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Loyola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loyola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loyola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loyola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.