Dr. Marbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Marbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Marbach, MD
Dr. Walter Marbach, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crestwood, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Marbach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marbach's Office Locations
-
1
Metro Infectious Disease Consultants P L C13755 CICERO AVE, Crestwood, IL 60418 Directions (708) 385-2400Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Metro Infectious Disease Consultants890 Garfield Ave Ste 210, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (888) 220-6432
-
3
Midc LLC901 McClintock Dr Ste 202, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (888) 220-6432
- 4 2923 N California Ave Ste 220, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 205-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marbach?
Dr Marbach has been my rheumatologist for about 20 years. I appreciate the amount of time he devotes to each office visit answering any questions I have and discussing treatment options. My life with RA is much much less painful and more comfortable under his care. I highly recommend Dr Marbach.
About Dr. Walter Marbach, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1891703591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marbach works at
Dr. Marbach has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.