Overview of Dr. Walter McClelland, MD

Dr. Walter McClelland, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. McClelland works at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in College Park, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.