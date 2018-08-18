Overview

Dr. Walter Nahm, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nahm works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.