Overview of Dr. Walter Nieves, MD

Dr. Walter Nieves, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Nieves works at HEADACHE CENTER-HUDSON VALLEY in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.