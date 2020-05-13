Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD
Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations
-
1
Health Enhancement Physical Therapy11710 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 477-7276Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southern California Hospital At Culver City3828 Delmas Ter, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 462-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
Great guy but needed to advice me on what my best treatment was. Regret leaving him could not get a definitive answer from him as to whether I should have surgery as nothing else affordable was working. I wish I would have had the gel shots that cost $600 with him but I went to another doctor Meir who was horrible and I had surgery with and he did shoddy overly invasive surgery causing me worse pain. Never trust the reviews you read on a doctor. Dr. Meirs' front desk staff calls and asks you to give them five stars. I made the mistake of doing it because the front desk guy was so nice to me. overall I would have given them 0 stars as far as the doctor is concerned and surgery facility call Lapeer surgery. Only go to surgery of the Pacific center in Santa Monica. I love doctor Brian's bedside manner and have big regrets leaving him
About Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1346290814
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.