Overview of Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD

Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. O'Brien works at The Urology Group - Lansdowne in Lansdowne, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.