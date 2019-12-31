Overview of Dr. Walter Parker, MD

Dr. Walter Parker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Eastdale Urology in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.