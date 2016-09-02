Dr. Walter Peters IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Peters IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Peters IV, MD
Dr. Walter Peters IV, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Peters IV' Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Neurology8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 420, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 545-6050
Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital400 Palmetto Health Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 907-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked and felt comfortable with Dr Peters. He treated my headaches with botox treatment and they seemed to really be doing the job. Now I am in the process of finding another as good as he is. I hated to see him move back to South Carolina but I am happy for them to be closer to family.
About Dr. Walter Peters IV, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831362037
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters IV accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters IV has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters IV.
