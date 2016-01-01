Dr. Walter Plasencia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plasencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Plasencia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Montemorelos, Escuela De Medicina.
Med-ped Medical Center Sc5939 W DIVERSEY AVE, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (773) 637-1600
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- University Health Scis/chicago Med School
- Universidad De Montemorelos, Escuela De Medicina
Dr. Plasencia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plasencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plasencia speaks Arabic and Spanish.
Dr. Plasencia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plasencia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plasencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plasencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.