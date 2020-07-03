See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Belmont, CA
Dr. Walter Pyka, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Walter Pyka, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walter Pyka, MD

Dr. Walter Pyka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Pyka works at Walter R. Pyka, MD in Belmont, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Baker’s Cyst, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neal Berger, MD
Dr. Neal Berger, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD
Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Pyka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Belmont Office
    1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 558-9740
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine
    100 S Ellsworth Ave Ste 607, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 558-9740
  3. 3
    Walter R. Pyka, MD
    101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 104, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 558-9740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Baker’s Cyst
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Baker’s Cyst
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pyka?

    Jul 03, 2020
    A really caring, experienced, skilled physician who warns you of the possible bad outcomes, and always seems to deliver the best possible outcome.
    Mary Lou Williams — Jul 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Walter Pyka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Walter Pyka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pyka to family and friends

    Dr. Pyka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pyka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Walter Pyka, MD.

    About Dr. Walter Pyka, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871509372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Palo Alto Medical Clinic and Foundation
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Pyka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pyka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pyka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pyka has seen patients for Baker’s Cyst, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pyka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pyka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Walter Pyka, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.