Dr. Walter Reichert, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Reichert, MD
Dr. Walter Reichert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Reichert's Office Locations
1
Clinical Neurosciences Center729 S Arapeen Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 585-7575
2
University of Utah Neurosurgery175 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 585-7575
3
Western Neurological Associates PC1151 E 3900 S Ste B150, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 262-3441
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reichert and his staff were excellent from start to finish. Dr. Reichert was prompt, professional, thorough, thoughtful and everything you hope your doctor will be when you are facing a possible life changing diagnosis. I left my examination knowing that whatever the outcome I will receive the best care from Dr. Reichert. Thank you Dr. Reichert. I appreciate and trust your expertise and care.
About Dr. Walter Reichert, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1427055615
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Neurology
