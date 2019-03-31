Overview of Dr. Walter Reichert, MD

Dr. Walter Reichert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Reichert works at University of Utah Clinical Neurosciences Center - Neurosurgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.