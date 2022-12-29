Overview

Dr. Walter Glaws, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Glaws works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.