Dr. Walter Glaws, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaws is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Glaws, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Glaws, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Glaws works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Shore Gastroenterology20 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glaws?
He was inquisitive and a listener. Appointment went smoothly.
About Dr. Walter Glaws, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1104828532
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Chicago
- Winthrop U Hosp-Stony Brook U
- Sun Coast Hosp
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glaws has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glaws accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaws has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glaws works at
Dr. Glaws has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glaws on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glaws speaks Italian and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaws. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaws.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaws, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaws appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.