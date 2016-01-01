Dr. Walter Renne, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Renne, DMD
Overview
Dr. Walter Renne, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Renne works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine29 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Renne?
About Dr. Walter Renne, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1184873671
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Renne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Renne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renne works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Renne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.