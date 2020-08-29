Overview of Dr. Walter Rho, MD

Dr. Walter Rho, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Rho works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Bohemia, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Merrick, NY and Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.