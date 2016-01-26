Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD
Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Rotkis' Office Locations
Walter M. Rotkis MD Ps.1221 Madison St Ste 1420, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (253) 459-6484
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has always explained my eye problem well and treated it conservatively when appropriate; then more aggressively when that became necessary.
About Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1952470767
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotkis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotkis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotkis has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotkis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotkis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotkis.
