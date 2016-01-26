See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD

Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Rotkis works at Walter M. Rotkis MD Ps. in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rotkis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walter M. Rotkis MD Ps.
    1221 Madison St Ste 1420, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 459-6484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2016
    He has always explained my eye problem well and treated it conservatively when appropriate; then more aggressively when that became necessary.
    Dorothy Gerard in Olympia, WA — Jan 26, 2016
    About Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD

    Ophthalmology
    51 years of experience
    English
    1952470767
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotkis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rotkis works at Walter M. Rotkis MD Ps. in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rotkis’s profile.

    Dr. Rotkis has seen patients for Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotkis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotkis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotkis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotkis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotkis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

