Overview of Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD

Dr. Walter Rotkis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Rotkis works at Walter M. Rotkis MD Ps. in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cornea Surgery, Cornea Transplant and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.