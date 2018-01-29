Overview of Dr. Walter Sartor, MD

Dr. Walter Sartor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Sartor works at The Surgery Clinic Of Northeast Louisiana in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.