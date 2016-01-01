Dr. Walter Schimon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Schimon, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Schimon, MD
Dr. Walter Schimon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Schimon's Office Locations
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Walter Schimon, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1215948922
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Schimon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schimon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schimon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schimon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schimon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimon.
