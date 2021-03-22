Overview of Dr. Walter Scott, MD

Dr. Walter Scott, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Pediatric Group Of Acadiana in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.