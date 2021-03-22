Dr. Walter Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Scott, MD
Dr. Walter Scott, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Pediatric Group of Acadiana - New I2308 E Main St Ste G, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 367-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Iberia Medical Center - Main Campus
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best pediatric doctor for miles around! We absolutely love him!
About Dr. Walter Scott, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013951540
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- LSU
- Pediatrics
