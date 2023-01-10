Overview of Dr. Walter Seifert, MD

Dr. Walter Seifert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.



Dr. Seifert works at Dr. Seifert's Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.