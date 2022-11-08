Dr. Walter Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Song, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Song, MD
Dr. Walter Song, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Allegheny General Hospital/ Medical College of Pennsylvania|New York Med Sch and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Song's Office Locations
Desert Orthopaedic Center - East Desert Inn Road2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (888) 387-2867Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desert Orthopaedic Center - Centennial8402 Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (888) 387-2592
Desert Orthopaedic Center - Southwest Office8205 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (888) 387-0387Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Song did surgery on both my thumbs. Recovery was so easy and painless. He answers all my questions. Hes a kind man.
About Dr. Walter Song, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1669652996
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut|University of Connecticut Health Center
- Allegheny General Hospital/ Medical College of Pennsylvania|New York Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
