Dr. Walter Song, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Allegheny General Hospital/ Medical College of Pennsylvania|New York Med Sch and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Song works at Desert Orthopaedic Center - East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.