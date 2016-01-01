See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Walter Steigleman III, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Walter Steigleman III, MD

Dr. Walter Steigleman III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Steigleman III works at UF Health Surgical Center - The Oaks in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steigleman III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Eye Center - The Oaks
    6201 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Walter Steigleman III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386601904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

