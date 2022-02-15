Overview of Dr. Walter Strash, DPM

Dr. Walter Strash, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Strash works at Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.