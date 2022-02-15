Dr. Walter Strash, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Strash, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Strash, DPM
Dr. Walter Strash, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Strash works at
Dr. Strash's Office Locations
-
1
Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care7424 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 829-8770
-
2
Medical Center9502 Huebner Rd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 829-8770
-
3
Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care1314 E Sonterra Blvd Bldg 3, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 829-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strash?
Dr Strash and staff are so attentive and pleasant. Additionally, Dr Strash is incredibly knowledgeable and cared for my issue quickly and explained why I was having foot pain. I will never see a different podiatrist again! This is the best doctor's office in San Antonio! Definitely will recommend to anyone needing a podiatrist!
About Dr. Walter Strash, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528117140
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Springfield Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Carleton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strash works at
Dr. Strash has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Strash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.