Offers telehealth
Dr. Walter Sussman, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Boston Sports and Biologics20 Walnut St Ste 14, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (774) 233-9649Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tufts Health Plan
He saw me on time and explained the procedure very well. He then did the procedure. He asked several times if I was ok. Everything worked fine and my shoulder is much better. In a follow up tele-visit he ask about range of motion and pain. I have a large improvement in both. I would recommend this procedure to any one with a frozen shoulder.
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- Emory University
- Emory University
- St Vincent Hosp Worcester Med Ctr
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Colgate University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
