Dr. Walter Tobin, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Tobin, MD
Dr. Walter Tobin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Lavaca Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.
Dr. Tobin's Office Locations
Victoria Office2700 Citizens Plz Ste 204, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Lavaca Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Yoakum Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent physician. Explains everything in great detail and gets to the root of the problem.I highly recommend him as a top notch physician who is an expert in his field of Neurology. Victoria is very fortunate to have Dr. Tobin.
About Dr. Walter Tobin, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1861499063
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- St Francis Hospital
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Neurology
