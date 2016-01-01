See All General Surgeons in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Walter Tom, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Santa Rosa, CA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walter Tom, MD

Dr. Walter Tom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Tom works at Aesthetic Center and Vein Center in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Center and Vein Center
    70 Stony Point Rd Ste G, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 542-8346
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Zerona® Laser Treatment Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Walter Tom, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1861414179
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Cincinnati
Medical Education
  • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Bachelor Of Science University Of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Walter Tom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tom works at Aesthetic Center and Vein Center in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tom’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

