Overview of Dr. Walter Ventayen, MD

Dr. Walter Ventayen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Ventayen works at Bakersfield Family Medical Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.