Dr. Walter Vernon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center|Duke University Medical Center



Dr. Vernon works at The Transplant Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Incisional Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.