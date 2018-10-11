Dr. Walter Vernon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vernon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Vernon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Vernon, MD
Dr. Walter Vernon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center|Duke University Medical Center
Dr. Vernon's Office Locations
The Transplant Center1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5050, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
SurgOne at Rose Medical Center4545 E 9th Ave Ste 375, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0867Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vernon is a delightfully bright and compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Walter Vernon, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1013005024
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center|Duke University Medical Center
