Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Wang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Locations
- 1 74-5620 Palani Rd Ste 100, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 331-8860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Informative, knowledgeable and spends quality time with you and cares! Best Doctor in Hawaii!
About Dr. Walter Wang, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1215197348
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
