Dr. Werchan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Werchan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Werchan, MD
Dr. Walter Werchan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Werchan's Office Locations
- 1 711F W 38th St Bldg F1, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-6121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Werchan. I was referred to Dr. Werchan by my internal medicine doctor for tremors. Dr. Werchan took the time, almost an hour, to review the potential causes, their interaction, and treatment. He offered a number of tests and advised it was my choice on how far I would like to move with the testing. When the tests were taken, his office quickly got me the results which were good and he met with me and consulted the next moves. I reiterate that I would recommend Dr. Werchan.
About Dr. Walter Werchan, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1013275304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
