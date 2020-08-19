Dr. Walter Willoughby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willoughby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Willoughby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Willoughby, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Jeff Willoughby MD Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 355, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Starmark
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Willoughby is a very thoughtful and caring physician. I have been going to him for about 8 years, and have had a great experience. The only drawback is that the pace of the office is very slow. This is partially due to the fact that he reads patients charts before he sees the patient, so he is current, and does not have to spend a ton of time going over everything twice. He listens, and in the event something comes up that he is not aware of, he takes the time to listen and learn. He documents well, and his notes are available on the patient portal. The staff is friendly and caring as well.
About Dr. Walter Willoughby, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376592477
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willoughby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willoughby has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willoughby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Willoughby speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willoughby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willoughby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.