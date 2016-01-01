Dr. Walter Wills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Wills, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Wills, MD
Dr. Walter Wills, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Wills works at
Dr. Wills' Office Locations
-
1
Columbus Eye Associates Inc1101 King St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 518-8913
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wills?
About Dr. Walter Wills, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1013965227
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wills works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.