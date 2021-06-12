Overview of Dr. Walter Wray III, MD

Dr. Walter Wray III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Wray III works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.