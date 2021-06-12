Dr. Walter Wray III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wray III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Wray III, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Wray III, MD
Dr. Walter Wray III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Wray III's Office Locations
Novant Health Orthopedics Sports Medicine Clemmons7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 110, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 571-7470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wray III?
He is very caring, patient, easy going doctor. Very smart doctor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Walter Wray III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821261652
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Dr. Wray III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wray III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wray III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wray III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wray III has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wray III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wray III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wray III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wray III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wray III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.