Dr. Walter Wynkoop, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Wynkoop works at Ocean Pulmonary Associates PA in Jackson, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ, Whiting, NJ, Brick, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.