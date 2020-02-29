Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Young, MD
Dr. Walter Young, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Medical Center PC1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 600, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
He’s my gynecologist and I’ve been seeing him since the mid-90’s. I’ve found him to be the best, most professional, and knowledgeable doctor. He’s performed one sx on me. Highly recommended doctor.
About Dr. Walter Young, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1770515868
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.