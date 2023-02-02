Overview of Dr. Walton Taylor, MD

Dr. Walton Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, North Central Surgical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Taylor works at True Surgical Partners in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.