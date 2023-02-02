Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Walton Taylor, MD
Dr. Walton Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, North Central Surgical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
True Surgical Partners8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 306, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- North Central Surgical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taylor is one of the most compassionate doctors I've ever met. He takes all the time you need to discuss your health issues. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Walton Taylor, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063455533
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
